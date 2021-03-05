Vaccination new beginning for Tourism Industry

The COVID-19 vaccination is a new beginning for the Tourism Industry as thousands of people will likely get their jobs back.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington, says the vaccination is the first critical step towards recovery.

Lockington adds the FHTA understands the importance of maintaining the country’s COVID containment status to continue to be recognised as a safe destination.

She adds the pace of recovery of the Industry is linked to how quickly the majority of our population receives the vaccination.

Lockington says they will also have more Tourism Talanoa with the stakeholders on how they could enhance efficiencies, reduce costs and provide innovative solutions to help the industry recover.