Use of budget to be discussed: Prasad

[File Photo]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad will be meeting with Permanent Secretaries to discuss the content and implementation of the budget.

This as the Ministry of Finance focuses on developing strategies and plans to ensure they are monitored and evaluated.

Prasad says the government wants to ensure that priorities are properly outlined.

“To discuss and understand what’s in the budget and how we can make sure that the implementation of the measures in the budget is effective and efficient.”



Meanwhile, Professor Prasad participated in a post-budget discussion with the members of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry last week.