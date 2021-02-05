Unfavorable weather affects cane production

Unfavorable weather conditions in the past few months will have an effect on cane production.

This was highlighted by the Chief Executive Officer of the Sugar research institute of Fiji Prem Naidu.

Naidu says that weather this year has been diverse and different divisions within Fiji have been affected.

He adds that high levels of rain brought in by the cyclones have affected the growth of cane in the Western Division.

“When we have a lot of rain what happens is we say something called as the soil gets saturated that basically means the soil is not able to absorb any more water and when this happens it affects the growth of cane. The growth gets retarded, cane stops elongating and then that will have an effect on the production.”

Meanwhile, Naidu says the recent cyclone in the Northern Division has affected the farms through salt water intrusion.

“And as a result of the salt water coming into the fields and the drainages were blocked the fields could not drain out and as a result a lot of crops have dried and died. Some farmers have opted to plant short term rice crops in these fields that have died completely and when it comes to planting season in April then they will plant cane.”

Naidu also stresses the production from the Western Division might be slightly favorable despite heavy rain.