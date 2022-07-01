Business

UK sandwich chain Pret A Manger to launch in India

July 1, 2022 5:00 pm

[Source: BBC News]

A firm owned by Asia’s richest person has struck a deal to open outlets of the British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger across India.

A unit of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries will run the chain under a franchise agreement.

It marks the first venture by Reliance Brands, which also owns India’s biggest retail chain, into the country’s growing food and drinks industry.

Article continues after advertisement

The first outlet is expected to open early next year in Mumbai.

“Our partnership with Pret is rooted in the strong growth potential of both Pret as a brand… also of the food & beverage industry in India,” Darshan Mehta, the managing director of Reliance Brands said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to working with them on what is our most ambitious global franchise partnership to date,” Pret A Manger’s chief executive Pano Christou added.

Pret A Manger, which means “ready to eat” in French, was founded in London in 1983, with the first shop opening the following year.

After the original company went into liquidation the brand was bought by college friends Sinclair Beecham and Julian Metcalfe, with their first store opening in 1986.

The brand currently has 550 outlets around the world, across nine markets including the UK, US, Europe, and Asia.

Last year, Reliance Industries announced a franchise agreement with the US-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven.

The deal helped to cement the company’s position as India’s largest bricks and mortar retailer.

Mr Ambani has a personal fortune of around $95bn (£78.2bn), according to Forbes magazine.

The 65-year-old’s late father Dhirubhai Ambani founded a textile manufacturer that would eventually become Reliance Industries.

It is now one of India’s largest conglomerates – with businesses including petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.

Mr Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries. The Ambani family has a 49% stake in the company.

The family also owns assets in the UK worth tens of millions of pounds.

In 2019, Reliance Brands Limited, which is owned by Mr Ambani, bought the toy retailer Hamleys for an undisclosed sum.

Last year, Reliance Industries bought the historic British country club Stoke Park for £57m.

Korotari fatal accident accused bailed

Man charged with alleged rape of minor

Villagers thankful for budget consultation

MP noted Tacirua as residential address: FICAC witness

FEO launches E-Vuli program for mainstream media

FBC celebrates 68th birthday

Tuqiri appointed PALM ambassador

Second tranche of NMW commences today

MP listed as a taxpayer in 2011

Navotua Village burial site impacted by rising sea-level

Kapawale levels claims against lawyer

Ravouvou excited to play against Fekitoa

UK sandwich chain Pret A Manger to launch in India

North Korea claims Covid arrived on 'alien things' near border

Panthers defy odds to reach FSSRL final

41 players for national futsal trials

Rawaqa names U-20 side

Vodafone launches 28th birthday with Flying Fijians

Rova in NZ U-20 team to face Fiji

More than a PNC for Tela

Sindhika a step closer to fulfilling dream

Storm U-17 ready for QVS Knights

Climate change an issue for rural women

Adopt gender equal norms to address domestic violence: Bernklau

Project aims to advance SDGs

Safety of children must be a priority

Meta girds for 'fierce' headwinds

R. Kelly survivors detail abuse in impact statements

Tiger dies after contracting COVID

Beyoncé explains why she created 'Renaissance'

Like ‘Bridgerton’? Wait till you catch ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’

'Taste of Samoa' will soon be brewed in Fiji

New Zealand wins $1.8b trade deal with EU at eleventh hour

Supreme Court limits Biden's power to cut emissions

Mary J. Blige is next artist in Apple Music concert series

Heathrow flight cancellations cause queues and 'chaos'

Nayacalevu and Botia back Ravouvou

Cowboys interested in QVS youngster

MOH issues directives, COVID-19 cases increase

Backlog an issue for Soqosoqo Vakamarama

Measles and other diseases in the community

Eagles put Storm to the sword

Fiji's economy will not be like Sri Lanka: Economist

Xi Jinping brought Hong Kong to heel

Taxi fare increase expected

Kyrgios, Nadal through to third round

Nature will not be exploited for short-term gain: PM

Shah stands by his remarks, Saneem blames FLP ethics

$6 million worth of grants to assist women’s networks

Uru and Nawaqanitawase to start

Navua holds Nadroga

Putin still wants to take most of Ukraine: US

Liquidity steady but RBF sounds warning

Lomani another option at 10

Grandstand collapses during first Sri Lanka-Australia test

Committal proceedings filed against lawyer

Folau, Fekitoa and Piutau to debut for Tonga

FEO ready for General Election

Sen bail ruling tomorrow

Tough O-League pool for Rewa

DPP withdraws rape charge

FIJI Water Foundation to hand-out $5k grants to 300 classrooms

Former SG is USP PLTP Director

Regional meeting focuses on sports development

Men tend to downplay symptoms: Singh

Budget consultation moves to North

Philippines to swear in new leader as Duterte leaves

More at the pump as fuel prices skyrocket

FLP is not bailiff for FEO: Chaudhry

Student found dead

Verdict in MP’s case postponed

Five to debut for Flying Fijians

Fiji is financially stable: AG

Churches must help address domestic violence

One game at a time for Nawaqanitawase

Awareness on industrial hemp to begin soon

Nalaubu out, Leiroti and Tuivuna return

Sowakula set for All Blacks debut

Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of contraceptives

Fiji to host 51st PIF meeting

In ‘Rise of Gru,’ Minion mayhem reigns

Serious ocean action commitment needed: PM

Convicted CEO files grounds of appeal

EOI soon for Phase 1 of Nabouwalu Town

Serious ocean action commitment needed: PM

US to ramp up military presence across Europe

FCC commissioner calls to remove TikTok

Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

US supports Turkey jets sale after Nato agreement

ASX falls, retail sales up, Tyro chief executive goes to Star

EU and US take further steps to curve outbreak

Markets challenge Fed timeline, threatening more swings in Treasuries

Agency to scrutinize auto-driver technology

Government demonstrates ability to serve people during difficult times: PM

Final act of 'cowardice' by Hannah Clarke's ex-husband Rowan Baxter revealed

Step up ocean investment urges PM

FijiCare marks 30th anniversary

Ministry has enough healthcare workers: Dr Waqainabete

Uru glad to be back home

Zamzam restaurant opens new outlet

Sisters sharing bus cards

Labasa leads in Super League

UK commits 1,000 extra troops for Nato's eastern flank

Munster, Kaufusi out

Maori All Blacks humble Ireland

Dakota Johnson on 'mayhem' filming 'Fifty Shades'

Raducanu bundled out

Brutal killing caught on camera stokes religious tensions in India

FEO to serve notice to Shah directly

Unsubstantiated claims will not shake the government – PM

FBOA decries bus driver’s action

Health Ministry to confirm suspected leptospirosis death

Defense ordered to pay cost for delaying court proceedings

Cirikidaveta out, Kamikamica in

Flight delay cancels friendly match

France delivers 9,600 doses of Moderna vaccines to Fiji

Three men jailed for rape of minor

Airbnb permanently bans parties and events around the world

Managers have been living in a pressure cooker

Lizzo called Beyoncé her 'North Star'

Vota learns from some of the best

No attempts to remove Gavoka, bad smell still in SODELPA

NZ 7s names team for Commonwealth Games

Coordination with all relevant stakeholders is vital: Akbar

Abortion, tech and surveillance

We need to do better: Tuisese

Fiji supports moratorium on deep sea mining

Fiji all set for OFC Women’s Nations Cup

$71,497 boost for Cure Kids Fiji

Choose healthier food option: Dr Waqainabete

Sea Eagles on thin ice

Man kills US worker over 'too much mayonnaise'

Galoa village women, player in plastic circularity

Albanese condemns Vladimir Putin's 'illegal war of aggression'

Williams loses in Wimbledon return

U.S. to deploy nearly 300,000 monkeypox vaccine

Disney extends CEO Bob Chapek’s contract

Travis Barker hospitalised with mystery illness

Survey shows Māori, disabled, rainbow communities most at risk

Fiji looks forward to Australia’s support in advancing ocean-related goals

Global plastic crisis calls for integrated approach: Workie

Cancer campaigner dies aged 40

Child dies in house fire

Singapore is facing a dengue fever 'emergency'

Woody Allen mulls end of career

Depp's rep shuts down talk of 'Pirates' return

Mexico blames poverty and US border crisis

US consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in 16 months

Management of the economy post-COVID critical: AG

Fijian economy forecast growth revised upward

High Court to hear fresh bail application for murder accused

Girls claim bus driver refused to let them board

Shah issued a Section 144 notice

Age just a number for Ratuniyarawa

Agriculture Ministry aims to reduce fertilizers in rice farms

Texas lawyer calls for more 'humane' border policy

Sipakana weighs his options

More focus on climate change issues for Australia

Non-essential petrol sales halted in Sri Lanka

Nick Cannon says he's 'failed miserably' at monogamy

Turkey supports Finland and Sweden Nato bid

Kamikamica in the interchange for Storm

Mobile Soil Testing Caravan Launched

India cruise to a four-run victory

Cancer survivor shines on debut

US sets new sanctions against Russia

Banks records profits, but impact of economic shock to come

At least 46 found dead in abandoned lorry

Ministry on high alert: Dr Waqainabete

Government working closely with relevant stakeholders

$100 unemployment assistance extended

11,000 plants uprooted in Kadavu

PNC live on FBC Sports

Raise ambitions for ocean health recovery

‘Great Pacific garbage patch’ poses serious threat to Fiji and PICs

Friendly matches for Fiji before OFC Nations Cup

Another round of overseas voter registration next month

President thanks Team Fiji

Stenting services at Ba Hospital by November

3 killed and at least 50 injured when Amtrak train derails in Missouri

Educate children about dangers of illicit drugs

Piutau a Drua fan

Fiji ready to launch Blue Bond

Bua chasing history

More pledges needed on ocean action: Guterres

Australia to assist the Pacific in any way possible

Injury concerns for Rewa

Lack of skills a hindrance for aspiring entrepreneurs

Ruling on Radrodro Permanent Stay application tomorrow

Election officials reminded of their duties

PM puts the world on notice again regarding ocean health

Will Jordan out due to Covid

Credit Suisse bank found guilty over money laundering charges

Britney Spears' ex-husband tried to enter her bedroom while crashing her wedding

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

Chris Hemsworth looks back on a decade of playing Thor ahead of 'Love and Thunder'

NZ recession 'almost certain' says independent economist

Judge blocks Louisiana's abortion 'trigger law'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate anniversary