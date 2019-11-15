Home

Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME's|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji's COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner's monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until July|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|
Business

UK government unveils aid for self-employed

| @BBCWorld
March 27, 2020 11:48 am
Rishi Sunak told the self-employed: "You have not been forgotten." [Source: BBC]

Self-employed workers can apply for a grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits to help them cope with the financial impact of coronavirus, the chancellor has announced.

The money – up to a maximum of £2,500 a month – will be paid in a single lump sum, but will not begin to arrive until the start of June at the earliest.

Rishi Sunak told the self-employed: “You have not been forgotten.”

Wage subsidies of 80% for salaried employees were announced last week.

Shortly after the chancellor spoke, the number of people in the UK who have died with Covid-19 – the disease caused by coronavirus – jumped by more than 100 in a day for the first time.

