UK government unveils aid for self-employed
March 27, 2020 11:48 am
Rishi Sunak told the self-employed: "You have not been forgotten." [Source: BBC]
Self-employed workers can apply for a grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits to help them cope with the financial impact of coronavirus, the chancellor has announced.
The money – up to a maximum of £2,500 a month – will be paid in a single lump sum, but will not begin to arrive until the start of June at the earliest.
Wage subsidies of 80% for salaried employees were announced last week.
Shortly after the chancellor spoke, the number of people in the UK who have died with Covid-19 – the disease caused by coronavirus – jumped by more than 100 in a day for the first time.