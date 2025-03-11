Two Fijian women take top leadership roles

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has appointed two women to top executive roles.

The national airline announced that Anna Morris is now Chief People Officer, while Kamal Haer has been appointed Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

A statement from Fiji Airways said Anna Morris, a Fiji-born professional of Rotuman descent, brings years of experience in human resources, workforce planning, and organisational development.

Article continues after advertisement

She has been with the airline since 2015, working to improve employee engagement and workplace culture.

Before that, she spent over a decade at FIJI Water, where she specialised in operations and performance management.

She holds business and arts degrees from Auckland University of Technology and Ecole Superior de Commerce in France.

She also serves on the board of directors of Food Processors Fiji Limited.

Kamal Haer was previously the airline’s Executive Manager for Strategy, Alliances and Loyalty.

According to Fiji Airways, she played a key role in securing Fiji Airways’ partnership with oneworld Alliance and integrating American Airlines’ loyalty program. She has held senior leadership roles in Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Bali, and Japan.

Before joining the airline, she was Regional Director of Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Management for IHG Hotels in Greater Tokyo and Okinawa.

She was also the first local Head of Marketing, Sales, and Distribution for ANZ Bank’s Pacific Retail division.

Kamal is a board member of Fijian Holdings Limited. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South Pacific and a Master of Business from RMIT University in Australia.

Fiji Airways said these appointments reflect its commitment to developing local talent and strengthening its leadership team with experienced professionals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.