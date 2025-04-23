Twisties takes over Monday Movies at Damodar Cinemas.

Damodar Cinemas has launched a new partnership with the Goodman Fielder’s, Twisties, replacing the longstanding Colgate Monday Movie promotion.

Previously Colgate Monday, allowed customers to receive a free movie ticket upon presenting a Colgate packet at the counter with a purchase of a ticket. Now, that baton has been handed over to Twisties.

Customers can now present a packet of Twisties-of any size, except 20 gram, including yummos, Curlies and UFOS-at any Damodar cinema na-tionwide. With the purchase of one movie ticket.

Damodar Group CEO, Div Damodar says the new promotion aims to engage youth and encourage quality family time amid increasing social issues.

He noted that although Twisties Monday will replace the Colgate promotion, Damodar Cinemas will continue to collaborate with Colgate Fiji on other projects.

He also mentioned that cinemagoers can expect new and exciting projects and promotion throughout the year, tailored to suit public preferences.

Goodman Fielder Head of Marketing Tim Smith says they are excited for the partnership opportunity and anticipates an expansion in projects.

The partnership contracts is set for three years with both company looking to grow its presence through similar partnership.

