Tourism projects well on track

[File Photo]

The tourism industry is optimistic about increasing room inventories, with over $1.3 billion invested in this sector alone.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says investments are taking shape, which aim to bring over 4,000 rooms, including additional rooms at Crowne Plaza, Hilton Garden Inn, Suva, Wananavu Beach Resort, and Rakiraki.

He adds that they need to ensure these projects are up and running to meet demand before tourists change their minds and travel to other destinations if they are not satisfied with the accommodations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our projections are that we need about 4000 to 5000 rooms to meet the air capacity that is now available in Fiji. It’s a good problem to have. A lot of people want to come to Fiji, and you’re having problems trying to find rooms for them. But we have to act quickly because people will say, Well, I can’t go to Fiji; I’ll go somewhere else. We don’t want that to happen.”

Gavoka emphasizes the benefits of new investments, which aim to address the current shortage of rooms in the country.