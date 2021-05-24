Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders

The Ministry of Tourism gears up for the opening of international borders in November.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says they are currently developing certain aspects of its COVID response effort to ensure the sector is ready for when the borders open.

“We need to ease restrictions to maintain our competitiveness. We’re looking at medical and digital infrastructure, looking at the market agility. This means we’re looking at frequency and platforms of testing”

Meanwhile, Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill says they are counting down the days when borders will re-open.



[Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill]

“A formal re-opening announcement will be made to solidify our plans.”

Fiji is expected to open its international borders in early November.

Hotels in the western division have already received bookings from overseas guests.

