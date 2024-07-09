Tourism fuels economic growth

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

The Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, highlighted the vital role of tourism in Fiji’s economy while speaking in support of the 2024–2025 national budget.

Gavoka emphasizes that tourism is the cornerstone of the economy, driving job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and infrastructure development.

He says that last year alone, Fiji broke records with 929,740,000 visitors, contributing $3.2 billion to the economy, and this record is expected to be surpassed this year.

“This $3.2 billion is spent not only in hotels and airlines but also in food and beverage, tours, supermarkets, cruise transport, retail, art, village visits, and communications. When tourism does well, so do other sectors, our economy, and our people.”



Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister Gavoka points to the Fiji National Provident Fund’s recent announcement of a record 8% interest rate for members, the highest in two decades, as an example of tourism’s broader economic impact.

The growth trajectory suggests that tourism could generate $4.2 billion by 2027.

The Minister details the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation’s increased budget of $68.9 million for the 2024–2025 financial year.

The funds will support the implementation of Fiji’s National Sustainable Tourism Framework 2024–2034, which aims to guide the sector towards a sustainable future with goals focused on economic prosperity, inclusive communities, cultural visibility, and environmental health.