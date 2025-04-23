Tourism Fiji ramps up global promotion

[Photo Credit: Tourism Fiji]

Tourism Fiji is ramping up its global promotional efforts, with six major campaigns recently running concurrently in Australia alone.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says these campaigns generated over 10,000 room nights for a single hotel.

Hill expresses confidence in the industry’s outlook, stating that they anticipate the opening of a luxury hotel with over 300 rooms, along with more than 2,200 rooms currently under development across 16 projects.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill.

He also highlighted strong growth in the micro, small, and medium enterprise tourism segment, with an increasing number of local operators offering hiking, biking, culinary, and cultural tours.

Hill adds that nearly one million air arrivals and over 80,000 cruise passengers visited Fiji last year.

He states that continued investment in infrastructure is vital to sustain this momentum and uphold Fiji’s reputation as a world-class destination.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica outlined various reforms aimed at boosting investor confidence.

These include streamlined business registration, online approval systems, and the development of special economic zones targeting tourism, clean energy, and the tech industry.

He reaffirms the government’s commitment to building a strong economy driven by digital innovation, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and indigenous empowerment.

