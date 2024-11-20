Texas meets the South Pacific at exclusive GPH event

Food lovers were treated to an exclusive culinary experience last night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, where Texas met the South Pacific in a special ‘Taste of Texas’ event.

The event offered guests a unique opportunity to enjoy a unique fusion of Texas and Fijian hospitality.

Designed with Fiji Airways’ upcoming direct flights to Dallas in mind, the event also provided a preview of the kinds of dishes travellers can expect to enjoy during their journey.

GPH General Manager Robert Clark expressed satisfaction with the positive response from guests.

“I think it is still something new. There are still the same sorts of proteins and dishes, so they have just done a bit of a different style. It is quite nice to put both together. Meat in Fiji I see is very popular, so cooking in a different style has been really interesting. Not only for us, but for our local team who I have seen have learnt some new things.”

Guest Chef Greg Pawlowski said the exclusive menu included a range of Texas BBQ favourites and Tex-Mex specialities.

“I’ve had a great time here. I’m from Dallas area where there is a direct flight out. I have been able to bring a lot of Dallas flavours and some of my flavours here, so it is pretty exciting.”

Fiji Airways inaugural Nadi-Dallas flight will take off on December 10.