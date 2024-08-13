Telecom Fiji launch network-dased cybersecurity solutions

[Photo: Supplied]

Telecom Fiji, and Allot Communications, have announced strategic partnership to deliver the first ever network-based cybersecurity solutions to businesses in Fiji.

Telecom is one of the first Telcos in Fiji and the region to secure this partnership with the high-tech company Allot to introduce such innovative cyber protection capability to customers in Fiji.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening Fiji’s cybersecurity posture.

Through this platform, Telecom will be able to offer unified and managed cybersecurity solutions that operates seamlessly at the network level, providing businesses the additional layer of protection against any threats.

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive, Charles Goundar, says they recognize the growing need for advanced security solutions in today’s digital world.

Goundar says their partnership with Allot enables them to provide businesses with a robust and reliable cybersecurity solution, ensuring their operations and data remain protected against a wide range of cyber threats.

Sales APAC VP Dr. Weiming Li says they are excited to partner with Telecom Fiji to bring Allot Secure to Fijian businesses and communities.

Dr Li says their network-based threat protection solution is designed to offer seamless and comprehensive security, enabling businesses to operate with confidence and resilience in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Dr Li adds the solution will safeguard businesses from a comprehensive range of cyber threats, including malware attacks that can disrupt operations, steal data, or compromise systems; ransomware that encrypts critical data and demands hefty ransoms for decryption; phishing attempts designed to steal login credentials and personal information; and malicious websites that can infect devices with malware or attempt to steal data.