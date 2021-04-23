Home

Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 27, 2021 12:25 pm
Taxi drivers were seen observing COVID-19 health measures.

Taxi drivers within the Suva containment zone are struggling to meet their daily income target.

One, in particular, is Jitendra Kumar, a taxi driver who usually services the Suva/Nasinu area.

From this morning, Kumar has only managed to make $20 from two runs.

“Now it’s very slack. Because we get only one or two jobs but now we have to wait. Not like before we just come and go. It was fast. It’s very slack now so we have to wait in line. All cars are parked and there’s like no movement.”

Nabua taxi driver Vinesh Ram says the majority of his clients reside outside of the Suva containment area and this has affected his operation.

“We’ve been sitting here for more than one hour there’s no job. The job has declined tremendously so at the moment we don’t know.”

Drivers also made sure they operate on a 50% capacity.

