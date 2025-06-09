Tala Leka partnership aims to improve rural deliveries

Sameer Patel (left), Director of Unravel Viti, Taraiasi Wara.

Rural and interior communities in Fiji are expected to benefit from a new grocery delivery initiative launched by Newworld IGA in partnership with logistics company Unravel Viti.

The service, known as Tala Leka, aims to make grocery delivery more accessible for households in areas where transport and retail options are limited.

Initially rolled out in Naitasiri and Tailevu, the delivery service is expected to expand to other rural areas in the coming months.

Director of Unravel Viti, Taraiasi Wara, said the initiative is designed to reduce the challenges faced by families living far from urban centres.

“Through Tala Leka, we want to ensure that all Fijians, regardless of location, can access quality products conveniently and affordably.”

Head of Merchandise, Marketing and Wholesale at Newworld IGA, Sameer Patel, said the service aims to bridge accessibility gaps faced by rural customers.

“Tala Leka is about bringing essential goods closer to communities that often have limited access to regular delivery services.”

The companies say customers can place orders online and choose the rural delivery option for direct delivery to their communities.

The initiative highlights ongoing efforts to improve connectivity and service delivery to Fiji’s remote areas through local business collaboration.

