Tabua Business Hub opens in Suva

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakiverata

The Tabua Business Hub by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is now operational.

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakiverata says the aim is to protect whales’ tooth or Tabua, which holds significant value to the iTaukei’s.

Tagicakeverata says since the 1960s, many concerns have been raised, particularly about the abuse and sale of Tabua outside of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Ministry has received the 136 Tabuas returned from New Zealand in 2017 and the plan to open the Business Hub commenced since.

He goes on to say that the initiative comes at an important time because it will protect traditional artifacts.

Tagicakiverata says the significance of using Tabua remains paramount, and the Ministry pledges to protect it.

The Permanent Secretary says the number of Tabua that will be put up for sale monthly will be limited.