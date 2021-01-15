Suva retailers extend shopping hours

With only three days remaining for the new school term, there is good news for consumers as they will have more time to do their back to school shopping in Suva.

Shops in the capital will open until 6pm today and 2pm tomorrow.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says the city has been buzzing this week prompting retailers to extend their shopping hours.

Patel says Fijians haven’t shied away from spending for their children’s school needs.

“Extension we’ve seen that there are lots of last-minute people wanting things and they want to do shopping in a little bit relaxed manner. We also understand that some people are working so we’ve made Sunday available for them to do their last-minute shopping to ensure their children have everything when they go to school on Tuesday.”

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says they’ve also increased presence to ensure people can shop in a safe environment.

“Looking at back to school we beefing up patrol in towns and cities because we’ve seen an increase in the number of people coming in for the last minute shopping. We will be beefing our officers for visibility out there.”

The extended opening hours will not only help retailers to maximize profit but also provide Fijians ample time to round-up their back to school shopping.