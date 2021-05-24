Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|
Full Coverage

Business

Suva eagerly awaits tourists

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 30, 2021 4:57 pm

The business community in the capital city is eagerly anticipating the opening of international borders tomorrow.

Hotels around Suva confirmed that they have bookings from overseas tourists ahead of the arrival of the first tourist flight.

Timamima Sauqaqa the Care Fiji Commitment Ambassador says safety and hygiene remain a priority for Tanoa Plaza hotel as they await the arrival of a few overseas guests after more than 20 months.

Article continues after advertisement

“The team are well aware of what needs to be done and all the precautionary measures that need to be taken and uplifting the COVID-19 protocols.”

Viniana Vakatoto a, handicraft vendor says this development is a relief adding that they have suffered for the past two years because they depend mostly on tourism for revenue.

“I believe this will be a big boost for our businesses especially to the handicraft vendors here.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete reassures that they are monitoring the pandemic and the new variant to ensure that the situation remains under control.

“We’ve been watching the event as they develop. Our experts are talking with other experts from around the world including guidance from WHO.”

The re-opening of the gateway in Nadi tomorrow marks another step into Fiji’s successful economic recovery.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.