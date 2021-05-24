Suva eagerly awaits tourists

The business community in the capital city is eagerly anticipating the opening of international borders tomorrow.

Hotels around Suva confirmed that they have bookings from overseas tourists ahead of the arrival of the first tourist flight.

Timamima Sauqaqa the Care Fiji Commitment Ambassador says safety and hygiene remain a priority for Tanoa Plaza hotel as they await the arrival of a few overseas guests after more than 20 months.

“The team are well aware of what needs to be done and all the precautionary measures that need to be taken and uplifting the COVID-19 protocols.”

Viniana Vakatoto a, handicraft vendor says this development is a relief adding that they have suffered for the past two years because they depend mostly on tourism for revenue.

“I believe this will be a big boost for our businesses especially to the handicraft vendors here.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete reassures that they are monitoring the pandemic and the new variant to ensure that the situation remains under control.

“We’ve been watching the event as they develop. Our experts are talking with other experts from around the world including guidance from WHO.”

The re-opening of the gateway in Nadi tomorrow marks another step into Fiji’s successful economic recovery.