Support Fijian talent in fashion: Koya

Fijian talent needs to be supported to develop sustainable businesses.

This was highlighted by Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya while speaking at the launch of Tracey Farrington Fiji, Fiji Made Resort Wear Collection in Nadi last night.

Koya says putting a spotlight on creative businesses through events is essential.

He says ventures such as what Tracey Farrington has done turn the wheels of job creation.

“I also want to remind you of the other sectors, the other businesses and Fijians along the supply chain. From a large garment factory to a small tailor – these are Fijians you indirectly support.”

Koya adds that the launch last night provides an innovative and unique way of conveying an important message about the resilience of an industry that is here to stay.

For Tracey Farrington, the launch of her Fiji Made brand also marks her 10 years of being in Fiji.

Farrington says she plans to establish her brand in the local market which will also compete with overseas brands.