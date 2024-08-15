Sun Insurance lists on SPX

Capital markets are crucial in boosting economic growth, fostering innovation, and creating wealth.

This was highlighted by the President of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, during the official launch of Sun Insurance Company Limited’s first-ever listing on the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

Ratu Wiliame says that the listing of Sun Insurance on the South Pacific Stock Exchange reflects its financial strength and vision, setting new opportunities for investments and growth.

The President states that capital markets provide businesses with access to much-needed capital, enabling them to expand, innovate, and create jobs.

He adds that for investors, capital markets offer opportunities to invest and diversify into companies and sectors, thereby contributing to overall development.

“As we collectively share Sun Insurance’s values, we reflect on the journey that the company has gone through, embracing change and leveraging new technologies to advance. This forward-thinking approach has positioned Sun Insurance to provide peace of mind to countless individuals and businesses across the nation. Sun Insurance has been a cornerstone of the e-tech insurance industry since its inception in 1993.”

Ratu Wiliame also commended Sun Insurance for diversifying its portfolio by entering into real estate.

The President encourages business leaders to explore the opportunities that capital markets offer.

He says that businesses in a stock exchange not only provide access to capital but also enhance corporate governance, transparency, and credibility. It is a significant step towards building a resilient and dynamic economy that competes with the capital markets.