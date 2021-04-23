Home

South Korea airline ex-CEO fined for refusing time off

| @BBCWorld
April 26, 2021 5:09 am
Mr Kim claimed the women did not provide proof that they were having their periods [Source: PA Media]

A former airline CEO who refused to allow female staff to take menstrual leave protected by employment law has been fined almost $1,800 (£1,300; 2m won) by a court in South Korea.

Kim Soo-cheon, the ex-head of Asiana Airlines, turned down 138 requests from 15 flight attendants in 2014 and 2015.

Mr Kim claimed the employees did not provide proof of menstruation.

Since 1953, women in South Korea have been allowed to take one day off a month if they have painful periods.

