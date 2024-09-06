Sole App now at Kasabias Hardware

[Source: Supplied]

Sole App users can now shop at all Kasabias Hardware Stores in Viti Levu, including locations in Suva, Samabula, Nakasi, Nausori, Sigatoka, Nadi, and Lautoka.

People can easily pay for their purchases by scanning QR codes or entering the merchant’s code in the Sole App.

This new integration allows users to order materials over the phone or via email, without the need to visit the store physically.

Payments can be made from home, and overseas family members with Sole accounts can also purchase materials remotely using the merchant’s code.

Customers in rural and maritime areas can order and have their materials delivered by Kasabias.

Sole Founder, Semi Tukana, emphasized the convenience of this partnership, stating that the Sole App helps customers save on transportation costs and allows them to shop stress-free from home.

Tukana adds that users planning to build homes can save through the app by setting up house buckets, which will automatically open once the target savings are reached.

Kasabias National Manager – Retail and Marketing, Nitinesh Chandra, assured Sole customers that they will receive timely delivery of a wide range of building materials and tools at affordable prices.

Shoppers will also benefit from specials and discounts offered at Kasabias stores, enhancing their shopping experience.