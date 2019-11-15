Sky Pacific Subscriber numbers affected

Digicel Fiji has been affected through its Sky Pacific subscriptions during this COVID-19 pandemic.

This was confirmed by chief executive Farid Mohammed who says the pandemic has given a bad hit to many businesses.

He says they are aware that loss of jobs is affecting the way people spend and utilize their disposable income.

However, with international sporting matches returning, Digicel Fiji hopes this would be an advantage to their numbers.

“On the positive side, we have seen the live content coming back , league is back on, NRL and super rugby is on so that should increase or improve the content line up to what it was prior to COVID for customers to get more to enjoy on sky pacific”

Digicel is the official owner of the Pay TV service provider since 2016.