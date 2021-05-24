Services intact despite COVID-19 pandemic

World Post Day was celebrated yesterday to recognize the contributions of postal workers to society and the economy.

The Post-Fiji Chief Executive, Dr Anirudha Bansod says while the COVID-19 pandemic affected all services, they still found a way to continue offering services to communities.

Dr Bansod says through diversification and innovation, they were still able to reach out to their consumers.

He says they celebrate the resilience of their 400 staff who continued delivering services.

“Our mail stopped coming and when mail stops coming, parcels e-packet, that’s where our revenue has declined drastically but however what we did is our team worked our new strategies where we can enhance service capability of the team.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is Innovate to Recover.