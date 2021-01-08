Second cane payout next Friday

The second cane payment for the 2020 season will be paid to cane farmers in all mill areas by next Friday.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the payment has been affected by data transfer challenges in Vanua Levu and the processing of relief for cane farmers in the North following Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The FSC says as per the Sugar Industry Master Award, the second cane payment comprises 20-percent of the forecast cane price set at the commencement of each season.

The payment will amount to $12.83 per tonne of cane.

The FSC says consideration has been given to relief for cane farmers in Vanua Levu who were affected by TC Yasa.

Industry stakeholders have resolved to reduce cane payment deductions for Vanua Levu cane farmers by 50% which will be recovered in the third cane payment.

This relief is valued at $1.35 million.