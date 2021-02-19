Savusavu interested in Blue Lane initiative

Savusavu has put in an application to be considered as a second port of entry for Fiji’s Blue Lane initiative.

Town Council Board Chair Justin Hunter says Savusavu will make a great Blue Lane location as it is community based, with the economic benefits going directly to the people.

Around 275 yachts come to Savusavu in a year and they spend an average of $130 a day – taking to $10 million the yearly rakings from yachts alone.

In a brief to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last week, Hunter says they have had a meeting with Yacht Help, Copra Shed, donors, the private sector and community in Savusavu as well as government stakeholders.

The meeting discussed about the structure, procedure and policies that need to be in place for the Blue Land initiative to be operational.

Three areas have been identified as the potential quarantine locations and these are Nawi Island, Savarekareka Bay and Balaga Bay.

Hunter says they would like to work with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in ensuring strict operational procedure is adhered to.