Restaurant promotes local cuisine

A restaurant owner in Raiwaqa is striving to promote local cuisine.

Sepesa Mainayau opened Mainaya’us Authentic Local Cuisine in 2019 and says that their business journey hasn’t been easy.

Mainayau says the restaurant is an attempt to fill in the gap in the dining market.

Article continues after advertisement

“We started our business because I’ve noticed that there haven’t been a lot of restaurants that serve i-Taukei inspired dishes, including deserts.”

Mainayau says that he only buys local ingredients, thereby supporting small and medium-sized businesses.