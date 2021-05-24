Home

Business

Restaurant owners remain hopeful of dining in

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 6, 2021 3:40 am

Several restaurants in the Western Division are willing to undergo a thorough inspection and be given a stamp of approval to allow only a few customers to dine in at one time.

South Seas Restaurant owner, Hafiz Rahman says while they understand the current COVID situation, they are open to working with the Ministry of Health and the local municipality in coming up with the requirements.

“Capacity here is about 60% so all I’m requesting is that we are allowed at least 10-15 people in the same bubble at any one time, this is what we need.”

Article continues after advertisement

Since April there has been a restriction on dine-in for restaurants but they are also remaining hopeful that things may change as vaccination rates continue to increase.

Waseem Restaurant owner, Mohammad Yusif says business has not been easy since the pandemic.

He says one of the main assets of their restaurant is having to dine in.

“They do sometimes come in with their families and they want to sit down and eat and once we tell them they are not allowed to sit down and eat they just take off.”

Yusif adds that if there are changes this will also allow them to bring back a few staff who have been laid off.

 

 

 

