Resort cancels taxi and tour operators contracts to stay afloat

Pacific Harbour based Ultiqa Fiji Palms Beach Resort has let go of tour and taxi operator services to retain staff.

Resort Manager Micheal Deo says apart from tour operators, they also had a dance group which they had to give up to sustain the resort.

“We have 32 permanent staff, we still employ them on slightly reduced hours. Some of them are working 32 to 40hours. We had a lot of casual workers who were doing housekeeping, they no longer coming here. But most of the staff are well looked after and they are pleased that we still employ them. “

Deo hopes that the borders will re-open soon.

The 32 apartment complex is a membership-based resort but has changed operations to open up for the domestic market which has gained popularity.