Relief for Nadi businesses as they reopen

The majority of business owners in Nadi are glad that certain restrictions have been eased for the Western Division.

This has allowed a number of shops that were closed for more than a month due to the threat of COVID-19 to re-open.

Avon Shop Owner Kapil Bhagwan says this is a huge relief for them.

“I see it as a good thing as I was really worried for my employees that were not paid for so long and it’s difficult for them and a lot of other employees of course.”

However, Bhagwan also stresses the need for businesses and shop owners to ensure they follow all COVID protocols.

Manager of A DVD Entertainment in Namaka, Noa Tamanivalu echoed the same sentiments as people who have been at home for a while can now return to work.

Tamanivalu says for them, they also play an important role for Fijians.

“For the entertainment industry like us, we can provide this service as cinemas are still closed.”

However, a few businesses in Nadi are hoping that their rent for last month be waived as they were not operating.