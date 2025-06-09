Record $8.34m dividend hits 108,000 Fijian accounts

Unit Trust of Fiji Chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

More than 108,000 Fijians are waking up richer today after the Unit Trust of Fiji declared a record $8.34 million final dividend payout for the six months ending December 31, 2025.

Chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya confirmed the dividends were processed this morning, delivering what she called much-deserved returns to everyday mums and dads, employee schemes, provincial councils, TLTB minor accounts and thousands of small investors nationwide.

Kaumaitotoya says this payout comes despite rising interest rates and turbulent global markets.

She says the Trust’s flagship Income and Growth Fund posted a total return of 8.30 percent in 2025, up from 7.44 percent in 2024, reinforcing investor confidence and strengthening Fiji’s broader financial system.

UTOF has also crossed a major milestone, surpassing $600 million in funds under management, while adding 4,000 new account holders in just one year, pushing its investor base beyond 108,000.

“These account holders include the TLTB mine accounts under our care, employee investment scheme initiative, provincial councils, regional partners, everyday mums and dads, and many more unit holders who have entrusted UTOF with their hard-earned savings.”

CEO Vilash Chand says this is the strongest dividend and total return performance in five years, calling it a major post-COVID breakthrough.

With portfolio expansion, new property developments and regional growth lined up for 2026, Chand says the Trust is gearing up for even stronger performance.

The mission, he says, remains unchanged: to safeguard and grow the hard-earned savings of everyday Fijians.

And today, for more than 108,000 of them, the results are already in their accounts.

