REALB hopes to beautify market to attract investors

The Real Estate sector is working to make the market attractive as more foreigners have shown interest in investing in our country.

This is because Fiji is considered one of the safest destinations as our vaccination rate is among the highest in the world.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Chair, Dr Abdul Hassan says they are using this as an opportunity to attract potential high-end investors.

“I was talking to some of the prominent real estate agents and what they have on their website is that so many people have shown interest to buy properties in Fiji.”

Dr Hassan says the increased investment will mean more jobs for locals.

The sector has gone through a roller-coaster ride over the past few months, however, the Chair says with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, confidence is slowly returning.