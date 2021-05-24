Re-opening of borders to hype economic activity

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the easing of restrictions and opening of borders as announced last night.

The Chamber President, Doctor Ram Raju says dark and uncertain days are finally coming to an end and hype in economic activities is expected.

This will boost employment opportunities as businesses that were closed or downsized such as restaurants will soon resume normal operations.

Doctor Ram Raju this development will allow free trading movements as business activities slowly return to normalcy.

NCC looks forward to the changes in restrictions from October 4th which will allow more businesses to operate.