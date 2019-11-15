RBF and FBoS strengthen data sharing agreement

The Reserve Bank and the Fiji Bureau of Statistics have strengthened their long-standing information-sharing collaboration.

A new Memorandum of Understanding will allow further facilitation and coordination of data sharing between the two agencies.

Governor Ariff Ali says the availability of relevant and timely data is vital for both agencies to achieve their mandates and facilitate the growth of our economy.

The MOU between RBF and the Bureau of Statistics will improve the quality of data gathering and analysis which will, in turn, allow for the timely identification of development challenges and the formulation of corresponding policy interventions.