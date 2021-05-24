Home

Business

Qantas to fly to Fiji in December

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 16, 2021 3:10 pm
Qantas will resume flights into Fiji from the 19th of December.

The airline says flights will depart from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in subject to adjustment, depending on Australia’s vaccination rate.

Fiji’s inclusion as a destination by Qantas can be seen as a confidence boost for many sectors that depend on international travel for revenue.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says they welcome anyone that facilitates our tourism industry.

Fiji Airports has confirmed preparations at Nadi International Airport are being ramped up in anticipation of international travel.

