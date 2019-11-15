Publisher of Woman's Day, North & South magazines to close NZ business; lockdown blamed

Bauer Media Group has announced this morning it is closing its New Zealand business due to the economic impact of coronavirus.

The group publishes titles such as Woman’s Day, New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, NZ Listener, Metro and many others including a digital network.

Bauer has 237 staff in New Zeland and all have been affected. Employees were advised this morning of the closure and that the business is no longer viable, bringing to an end decades of publishing in New Zealand.

Magazine publishing in New Zealand is currently suspended as part of the Government’s decision to move to the Covid-19 level four restrictions.

CEO Brendon Hill said it is a “devastating blow”.