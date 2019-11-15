Popular NSW ski resort destroyed in bushfire

A popular ski resort has been destroyed in bushfires that swept through the NSW Snowy Mountains region at the weekend.

A blaze ripped through the Selwyn Snow Resort, about seven hours south of Sydney, severely damaging the resort buildings.

“While we do not yet know the status of lifting and snowmaking infrastructure, we can confirm that the resort buildings have been severely damaged by the fire,” the resort said on its Facebook page.

The resort said it is planning on rebuilding “an even better Selwyn”.