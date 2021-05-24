Plans to resume staff training post-pandemic

Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, Burger King Fiji has not been able to get its partners in Fiji to train their staff.

General Manager for Burger King Fiji, Akash Narsey, says staff used to receive training every three months from countries such as New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore.

“But we look forward to our trainers coming back, we look forward to having that external training. We feel that we can never be perfect, but we can try to provide the best guest experience that we can”

Burger King Staffs.

The trainers also include those who come to Fiji for servicing of equipment and also share tips and tricks for using them appropriately.

Narsey says a lot of trainers are looking forward to coming back to Fiji as it brings a fresh perspective to the team.