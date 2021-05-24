P Meghji receives an increase in demand for their products

The P Meghji Wine and Liquor shop has been receiving increased demand for its products despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Romit Meghji says this has prompted them to deliver timely services to all its patrons.

As Fiji moves towards some sort of normalcy, the business expects its sales to increase especially with the return of the tourism sector.

“This is the first time we are ever hosting this in Suva. Our first event was in Lautoka and this was during the pandemic as well”

P Meghji celebrated its 40th anniversary yesterday with its first warehouse sales in Suva.

Another outlet was opened earlier this year in Lautoka during the pandemic period.