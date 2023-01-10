Outsource Fiji to host a Symposium in New Zealand

Outsource Fiji will be hosting a Fiji Outsourcing Symposium and Exhibition in Auckland, New Zealand, to tap into the New Zealand market.

Executive Director Sagufta Janif says work at the back-end continues as Fiji is now being looked at as a premium outsourcing destination by many international businesses.

Janif says some businesses in New Zealand that are faced with a significant labour shortage can look at Fiji as a risk diversification opportunity.

“Through this event, the Fiji Outsourcing Symposium and Exhibition, outsource Fiji sees it as crucial to extend a helping hand to our neighbors in New Zealand and work together with the businesses in New Zealand to promote employment.”

She says Fiji has some added advantages, which include low operations costs, a qualified workforce, and similar time zones.

The symposium will be held on the 22nd of next month.

Fijian businesses will exhibit at the event to show what they can offer to New Zealand businesses.