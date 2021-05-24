Home

Business

Online platform for traders grows in six months

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 3:55 pm

The online marketplace platform – VitiKart which was launched during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic has grown significantly.

Vodafone Fiji’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says in the last six months more than 100 merchants have joined the platform.

He adds the number of visitors on the platform in the last six months crossed over 400,000.

Prasad says the majority of the customers buying from VitiKart are from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

“VitiKart has grown rapidly in the last six months and because of the pandemic it has really accelerated and we see the huge potential that it has in the near future as well.”

VitiKart is similar to AliExpress and Amazon, albeit on a smaller scale with many independent merchants selling their products on a common platform.

The traders get to list and advertise their range of products on the platform for customers anywhere in the country.

The new initiative is open to any micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Prasad adds the Government has also been supportive towards the online platform during this difficult time where MSMEs are able to list and sell their products.

The latest inclusion is D. Gokals Limited.

