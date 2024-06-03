Oneworld says “Bula” to Fiji Airways as its 15th member

[Photo: Supplied]

Oneworld, the world’s leading airline alliance, has announced that Fiji Airways is to become its 15th full member airline.

Fiji Airways, the flag carrier of Fiji and the South Pacific, has been a valuable presence in the oneworld alliance for the past five years as a oneworld connect partner.

During this time, the airline has developed cooperative links with all oneworld member airlines, paving its way to a more seamless integration as a full oneworld member.

Fiji Airways’ transition to full membership will commence immediately and will be completed within the next 12 months.

Nat Pieper, oneworld CEO, said: “It’s a very warm bula, or hello, to Fiji Airways as we welcome them as our 15th full member airline in the oneworld alliance.



Fiji Airways is already part of the oneworld family, as we have had a highly successful relationship since the airline joined as a oneworld connect partner five years ago. With its tremendous growth, award winning product and services, and acceleration of connections with all oneworld member airlines, Fiji Airways will strengthen our position as the premier airline alliance for international global travellers.”

Andre Viljoen, the Managing Director, and CEO of Fiji Airways, added: “I am extremely proud to announce our full membership in the award-winning oneworld alliance, marking a significant step in our commitment to providing unparalleled service and connectivity.

As a full member airline, we are excited to enhance the travel experience for oneworld alliance frequent flyers, offering greater accessibility to Fiji and the South Pacific, and ensuring seamless connections and memorable journeys for Fiji Airways customers across the alliance network.”



Fiji Airways, with its hub at Nadi International Airport, serves 26 destinations in 15 countries and territories globally, including oneworld hubs at Sydney, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. Fiji Link, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiji Airways, will become an affiliate airline of oneworld and extend the alliance’s network even further by bringing its domestic flights to Suva, Nadi, Labasa, Taveuni and Kadavu; as well as regionally to the Pacific Island nations of Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Fiji Airways recently announced record annual profits and revenues, for 2023, with 2.2 million passengers carried on its flights, offering 2.8 million seats.

With an unprecedented growth, increased capacity, and fleet enhancement with new state-of-the-art Airbus A350 aircraft, Fiji Airways is well set to continue its growth now as a full oneworld member airline, offering even more flights and new routes in response to the growing customer demand.



As a full oneworld member airline, Fiji Airways will provide oneworld Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby customers with a full suite of oneworld benefits including earning and redeeming miles, earning status points, priority check-in and boarding and lounge access. Likewise, Fiji Airways’ top tier customers will be able to gain access to all oneworld priority benefits including a network of nearly 700 business and First class lounges globally, as well as newly opened oneworld branded lounges in Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Seoul’s Incheon Airports.

Fiji Airways originally commenced flying on 1st September 1951 and now has a fleet of 21 aircraft, including Airbus A350s, Airbus A330s and Boeing 737s.

At the 2023 Skytrax Awards, Fiji Airways won the Best Airline, Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Services in Australia & the Pacific categories; came 15th in the Global top 100 Airline Rankings; was 12th in the Global Top 20 Cabin Crew Rankings; and came 16th in the Global Top Cleanest Airline Rankings.

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the oneworld alliance, which was founded in 1999 by American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas. Later this year, Oman Air will become the 14th member airline of the alliance, joining Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines.