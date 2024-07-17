North sugar farmers receive government grants

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Around 30 farmers in the Wainikoro and Bucaisau sugarcane sectors in Labasa have received funds from the government under the New Farmers and Lease Renewal Program.

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh says the Ministry was allocated two million dollars in the 2023-24 Budget for this program.

Of this amount, $1.5 million is designated to aid farmers in renewing their sugarcane land leases, and $0.5 million is allocated for new farmers seeking to acquire land for cane farming.

Singh adds that this is the second batch of farmers in the Northern Division to receive grants, ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 each.

He states the Ministry is committed to monitoring the farmers closely.

“So my plea to the farmers here is that please don’t abuse the grants, don’t abuse the funds that we have allocated. We will be monitoring everyone very closely. But we will not do anything that will discourage the farmers.”

Singh adds he has requested all sugar industry stakeholders to support farmers in every possible way.

The Minister highlights the government’s goal to increase sugarcane production across all sectors.