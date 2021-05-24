‘No Refunds, No Return’ policy not allowed

The Consumer Council has resolved 49 cases, where businesses were caught displaying exclusionary clauses or ‘no refund and no return’ signs.

These cases were reported between June 8th and the 26th of last month.

Chief executive, Seema Shandil says many of these businesses were trading online especially via social media platforms.

Shandil says most businesses are adjusting to the new normal by transforming their business processes and utilizing digital platforms to advertise and retail their products.

However, she adds it is surprising to see an increase in ‘no refunds’ and ‘no returns’ advertisements.

“Notices and clauses such as no refunds and no returns are known as exclusionary clauses, selling goods that states no refunds or goods can’t be returned once purchased, this is unethical. This is illegal and a unilateral declaration by the businesses.”

Businesses are also reminded that it is imperative that all goods retailed must be of merchantable quality, reasonably fit for the purpose it is made for and should match the sample that was shown to the consumer.