NMC Health lender applies to court for administration

One of the United Arab Emirates’ largest banks has applied to the UK’s High Court to appoint administrators for the troubled private hospital operator NMC Health.

The FTSE 100 firm has been under scrutiny for alleged unauthorised financial activities.

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank wants administrators to launch a full investigation into its conduct.

The lender said the move was aimed at safeguarding the future of the company.

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, also known as ADCB, is one of NMC Health’s largest lenders with an exposure of $981m (£800m).

NMC Health, which has a debt of $6.6bn, is estimated to have borrowings with more than 80 regional and international creditors.

The country’s fourth largest lender, Dubai Islamic Bank, said on Sunday that it had an exposure of $541m to the troubled hospital operator.