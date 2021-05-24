Nissan boss warns no end in sight to global chip shortage

The Omicron variant could add pressure to a chronic shortage of microchips used in car manufacturing, the boss of car giant Nissan has warned.

Makoto Uchida said it was too early to say when normal deliveries, and therefore finished cars, would resume.

“I can’t give you a date. This new variant could add pressure to that, so how well we react is going to be crucial.”

Products from cars, washing machines and smartphones rely on computer chips.

Some factories had to close when the pandemic first struck in 2020, leading to a backlog in production in microchips, also known as semiconductors.

The impact was exacerbated by soaring demand, with people working from home needing laptops, tablets and webcams to help them do their jobs.

“We have a semiconductor shortage as an industry and how we recover from that is critical,” Mr Uchida said.”