Nike turns to digital sales during virus shutdown

| @BBCWorld
March 25, 2020 4:45 pm
Sportswear firm Nike has seen online sales rise by more than 30% [Source: BBC]

Sportswear firm Nike has seen online sales rise by more than 30% as it rides out its coronavirus store shutdowns.

The US firm has shut the majority of its stores globally, but says 80% have now reopened in China.

“We expect the next several weeks to be a challenging period,” said Nike chief executive John Donahoe, talking about the US and Europe.

He hopes Nike can use the lessons learned in China to navigate its Western market shutdowns.

