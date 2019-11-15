Nike turns to digital sales during virus shutdown

Sportswear firm Nike has seen online sales rise by more than 30% as it rides out its coronavirus store shutdowns.

The US firm has shut the majority of its stores globally, but says 80% have now reopened in China.

“We expect the next several weeks to be a challenging period,” said Nike chief executive John Donahoe, talking about the US and Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

He hopes Nike can use the lessons learned in China to navigate its Western market shutdowns.