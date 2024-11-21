New website to boost RPFLs reach

In an effort to promote digital accessibility for its business, R C Manubhai’s subsidiary, Roofing and Profiles Fiji PTE Limited this week launched its revamped website.

R C Manubhai’s Chief Executive Uppiliapan Gopalan says that in an age where digital technologies are prevalent, they want to connect their stakeholders through their new business engine.

He says the website took about three months to develop – from conceptualization to the final commissioning.

Article continues after advertisement

Gopalan says Fiji is poised to experience a boom in construction activities and they want to be part of this exciting development.

“It is also imperative in this era where the digitalization is the imperative for the growth. We thought that we will revamp the current website that will basically help the users and the stakeholders to navigate to understand the productive portfolio that we have”

Gopalan says that going forward they will add more features to the website to enhance and improve customer experience.

He says they plan to have add-ons, a chat box and an AI tool built into the website to help customers with their choices.