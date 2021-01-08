New online service for FRCS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is urging taxpayers to prepare for the new online services that the tax office will be launching next month.

The five new services to be launched online will enhance efficiency and effectiveness in managing taxpayer services.

Acting Chief Executive Fane Vave is requesting all employers to ensure that their employee’s records are current and accurate.

Article continues after advertisement

She says FRCS is working very closely with these employers to ensure all data is cleansed and updated before PAYE is launched on TPOS.

Vave encourages people to utilize the education and awareness materials that FRCS has developed on various tax types to enhance understanding of FRCS services.

FRCS is requesting all employers in Fiji to ensure they supply accurate information about their employees

Meanwhile, more than 4,400 employers are registered with FRCS.