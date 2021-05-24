Home

New look for REALB to provide enabling environment

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 19, 2021 12:30 pm
[Supplied Image]

The real estate industry plays a pivotal role in reviving and rejuvenating the Fijian economy’s by providing an enabling environment in the properties market.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says they continue to create a conducive environment to enable access to affordable homes for Fijians.

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board today launched its digital projects and new logo to enhance its services.

Koya says they aim to take the services to ordinary Fijians to ensure that information is readily and easily accessible.

“Today is a step towards building an organization of the future. One that is responsive to customer needs and provides prompt aftercare services to their agents.”

Koya says agents and salespersons will be able to refer potential buyers to REALB’s website for verification purposes.

The REALB Chair says the digital platform will increase the standard of information provided to Fijians interested in the real estate industry.

 

